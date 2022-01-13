Unbeaten Filipino boxer Jade Bornea. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Upstart promotion Probellum has added another Filipino fighter to its ranks.

Probellum on Thursday announced that it had signed undefeated Filipino fighter Jade Bornea, in association with Sanman Boxing.

Bornea, 26, has a 16-0 record with 10 knockout victories. He currently holds the WBC-NABF super-flyweight title after a split decision win against American Ernesto Delgadillo in January 2020.

"I am thrilled to be signing with Probellum," said Bornea. "I now have the one-two punch I needed to succeed out of the ring."

"With Probellum and Sanman Boxing, I look forward to my upcoming IBF World Title Eliminator as just the start, with my ultimate goal to win the world title in 2022," he added.

Bornea will be back in action on Friday, January 14, for the first time since he won the WBC-NABF super-flyweight belt. He will be in an IBF world title eliminator, as part of Probellum's co-promotional show with Mexico's BXSTRS in Monterrey.

"Sanman Boxing is thrilled to be partnering with one of the best promotional companies in the sport," added Jim Claude, CEO of Sanman Boxing.

"We know Probellum will take us to our ultimate goal of winning a world title and it all starts in Monterrey, Mexico, on January 14 with Jade competing in the IBF world title eliminator to become number one," he added.

Bornea is the latest Filipino to join the promotion, joining the likes of Nonito Donaire and Donnie Nietes.

Probellum is headed by Richard Schaefer, the former chief executive of Golden Boy Promotions.