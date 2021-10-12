Boxing: Nonito Donaire signs with Probellum promotions

Nonito Donaire celebrates after beating France's Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title. File photo. Esther Lin, Showtime.

Bantamweight champion Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire has signed with Probellum, an upstart promotion headed by former Golden Boy Promotions chief executive Richard Schaefer.

He is the latest fighter to have joined the new company, after Probellum initially announced the signing of Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

"Richard Schaefer has always been a 'fighters first' promoter," Donaire said in a statement. "I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills and passion for the fighters, he will elevate the sport and most importantly continue to empower fighters."

"I am proud to be part of Team Probellum and continue my relationship and friendship with Richard," he added.

Probellum previously won the purse bid for the John Riel Casimero vs. Paul Butler, in what will be Casimero's mandatory defense of his WBO bantamweight title.

Casimero and Donaire have been involved in talks about a potential unification fight, with Donaire putting his WBC bantamweight title on the line.

Schaefer, who worked for over a decade with Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, touted Donaire as "one of the greatest fighters in boxing."

"A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion, but it is not just his talent in the ring but his personality, charisma and values outside of the ring which make him the champion and role model he is," he said.

"I am fortunate to call him my friend. It is a pleasure and an honor for me to have him join Probellum and I can't wait to help him unify the bantamweight division and conquer many more world titles," he added.

Details of Donaire's first fight under the Probellum banner will be announced in the near future, but in the meantime his wife and manager, Rachel, expressed their trust in Schaefer's leadership and vision for the company.

"Every person I have spoken to who had worked with Richard had the utmost respect and admiration for his passion for the fighters," said Rachel Donaire.

"Richard is a man I would follow into the fire as his knowledge, experience and compassion to fighters is unrivalled," she added.

Donaire brings with him a 41-6 win-loss record to Probellum. The Filipino has won world titles in four different weight divisions, and most recently won the WBC bantamweight belt after a sensational knockout of French boxer Nordine Oubaali in May.