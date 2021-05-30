WATCH: Donaire knocks down Oubaali three times to win WBC belt

Nonito Donaire (L) celebrates his fourth round KO win against Nordine Oubaali (R) during their WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29, 2021 in Carson, California. Katelyn Mulcahy, Getty Images/AFP

Nonito Donaire made boxing history on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) as he became the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight championship.

Now 38-years-old, Donaire showed he still has plenty of power as he knocked down French boxer Nordine Oubaali three times in their WBC bantamweight title showdown at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Donaire floored Oubaali twice in the third round, setting the stage for another flurry in the fourth that saw him send the Frenchman to the canvas again.

Prior to this fight, the 34-year-old Oubaali was unbeaten and had never been down in his professional boxing career.

Donaire changed that with a vintage display to earn the WBC bantamweight championship.

"I know what his pattern was, so I know exactly what he was gonna do," Donaire later said.

"I don't know if you heard my wife in the corner, she was saying something about, 'You already know your distance, you already know his pattern, I want you to do what you need to do,' and that was countering him, because he was showing his disadvantage in terms of his weakness," he added.

"So that's why I was able to counter him properly with the left hook."

Donaire landed 68 of the 134 power punches that he threw in the bout, while Oubaali was just 33 of 144 in total punches. The Frenchman landed just 18 of the 89 power punches that he attempted.