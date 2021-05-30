Boxing: Donaire stops Oubaali, earns WBC bantamweight belt

(UPDATED) Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire is a world champion once again.

Donaire showed vintage speed and power in defeating France's Nordine Oubaali via fourth round stoppage, in the process securing the WBC bantamweight championship on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium in Carson, California (Sunday in Manila).

The 38-year-old Donaire dropped the erstwhile unbeaten Oubaali three times -- twice in the third round and again in the fourth, after which the referee stopped the contest.

Donaire became the oldest boxer to win a bantamweight title.

After a slow start, action picked up in the third round with both boxers throwing bombs. But it was Donaire who got the better of the exchanges, and his right hook sent Oubaali to the canvas with 45 seconds left in the third round.

It was the first time that the French boxer went down in his professional career. He beat the count, but Donaire poured it on and floored him again just as the bell rang to end the third round.

Donaire seized the opportunity in the fourth, walking through his foe's punches and landing at will. A three-punch combination drilled Oubaali and forced him to the canvas for the third time with 1:14 left in the fourth round.

The referee waved the bout off after the third knockdown. Donaire celebrated in the middle of the ring but showed his beaten opponent great respect and checked up on him afterwards.

Donaire improved his record to 41-6. This was his first fight in over a year, having last seen action in November 2019 when he bowed to Japan's Naoya Inoue in the finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Meanwhile, Oubaali lost for the first time in 18 professional matches.

