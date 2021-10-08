Boxing: Casimero likely to defend title on Dec. 11

Richard Schaefer’s Probellum has secured the rights to promote the mandatory fight between WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and English fighter Paul Butler.

According to a Boxingscene report, Probellum won the bid unopposed with a submission of $105,000.

They plan to stage the fight on December 11 either in Dubai, United Arab Emirates or in Liverpool, England.

The purse bid was held after representatives for the two sides—TGB Promotions’ Tom Brown for Casimero, and Lee Eaton of MTK Global for Butler—were unable to reach a deal.

Casimero (31-4, 21KOs) has held the WBO bantamweight title since knocking out Zolani Tete in November 2019.

He successfully defended it twice against Duke Micah in September 2020 and Guillermo Rigondeaux last August.

Butler (33-2, 15KOs) is a former IBF bantamweight champion. He won seven straight fights including a ten-round decision over Willibaldo Garcia. This positioned him to become the mandatory challenger for Casimero.

As defending champion, Casimero is entitled to get 75 percent of the bid ($78,750), while Butler will get the remaining 25 percent ($26,250).

Casimero is reportedly having problems with MP Promotions' Sean Gibbons which forced the boxer to work with TGB Promotions for the purse bid.

RELATED VIDEO