Alfredo 'Freddy' Gonzalez. Photo from PFF's Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippine Football Federation has installed Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez as director of national teams and concurrent manager of the men's national football team.

Gonzalez, a former national team player from 1997 to 2002, will oversee the Azkals who are set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers in March.

“We are proud to have Freddy Gonzalez on board as director of national teams, and as concurrent manager of the PMNT,” PFF president John Gutierrez said in a statement.

PFF previously said its mandate "is to come up with the strongest national team," and Gonzalez marks a key decision moving forward in Philippine football.

“Mr. Gonzalez’s appointment (represents) the start of a new era and direction for the PMNT. As a former national team player himself, his passion to play for the country, his football knowledge, and his experience all give him a clear understanding on what needs to be done to be successful at the international level,” Gutierrez added.

The announcement came after Dan Palami stepped down as Azkals' team manager after 15 years.

"Freddy has always been driven to win. His drive for excellence, professionalism, attention to detail, and great organizational skills are important qualities we need," Gutierrez said of the new director.

Gonzalez is also grateful for his new stint with the national team, saying it is an honor to be of service to the Philippines.

"It is a huge honor to be part of the Philippine Men’s National Team once again, this time on the management side," Gonzalez said.

"Personally, there is no greater honor than representing the country. My time with the national team was one of my most memorable as a player. Managing the team is a huge challenge but it’s a challenge that I’m excited to take on," the newly-appointed director added.

The women's national football team, meanwhile, will still be managed by Jeff Cheng, the PFF clarified.

The Filipinas made "herstory" after qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and achieving its best-ever ranking in the FIFA women's world list.