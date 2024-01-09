Football: Dan Palami steps down as Azkals manager

Outgoing PMNFT manager Dan Palami and new PFF president John Gutierrez at the PFF House of Football in Pasig City. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Philippine men’s national football team manager Dan Palami on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down from his position, effective immediately.

The long-time Azkals official, who has been with the squad since 2009, said that his decision is for new Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Gutierrez and his management to be given a ‘free hand’ as they move forward.

“As you can see, the PFF is moving forward, and I would like to assist in that,” he said during the federation’s press conference in Pasig City earlier today.

“Throughout the holidays, this may be unknownst to you, sir John and I were doing the planning. We were thinking of going together during his administration, but I felt that it was time, as a courtesy in deference to what sir John will be doing in the next four years, at least.”

“I don’t want to shackle him with whatever agreement we’ve had previously, and I want to give him the free hand to do what he thinks is necessary for Philippine football moving forward,” Palami added.

Palami is considered as one of the driving forces of the revival of the country’s men’s football team, with him playing a hand in bringing in some of the Philippines’ brightest stars in Chieffy Caligdong, Phil and James Younghusband, Neil Etheridge, and Stephan Schrock.

It was also under his watch that the Azkals reached the semifinal round of the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2010, with the feat being famously known as the ‘Miracle in Hanoi’.

They repeated that feat in the succeeding years through Palami’s leadership, with the Filipino strikers doing it in 2012, 2014, and 2018. The Azkals rode that momentum en route to an appearance at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, the first time that the Philippines reached that stage.

These, according to the Tacloban native, are what he hopes he will be remembered for.

“I prefer to be remembered for my interactions with [the fans], and I think my record as manager can speak for myself. Coming from where we were in 2010 and where we are right now, I think, somehow, the National team, and my involvement in it was a catalyst for change” he said.

“I think I’ll be leaving this in good hands with our president.”

“After talking to my family and friends, I think it’s time that I move onto the next phase in my football life. I’m not leaving football, but I think, as far as the national team is concerned, sir John, I’m sure, will find the right path moving forward.”

What’s next for Palami moving forward?

The former UP Fighting Maroons team manager revealed that he will be focusing on his school in Tacloban where he serves as its president, sharing that they will now be integrating football into their curriculum.

“I’m the president of a school in Tacloban City, St. Therese Educational Foundation of Tacloban Incorporated, and I just had an agreement with one of the top Norwegian academies,” he said.

“Our intent is to create the first school-based academy dito sa Philippines. This academy has sent players to FC Barcelona and other champion teams, so we want to see if we have what it takes here.”

“It’s really just adding football to the whole curriculum. It helps that I’m the president, so football will always be a priority there.”

As for guiding the next PMNFT manager, Palami bared that he is just one call away if his guidance would be needed.

“It will not be easy, so as much as possible, if I could help make the change as seamless as possible, then I’m ready to give my advice,” he said.

As for managing a new team, the former Global Cebu FC owner said that anything is possible, especially in the professional ranks.

“Maybe. If I do get into it, we’ll make sure that it’s a club that does not only participate, but also compete,” he shared.