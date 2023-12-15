Filipinas cap fruitful 2023 with highest ranking ever

WE ARE NOW INSIDE THE 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟰𝟬 IN THE LATEST #FIFARANKING 📈



3⃣8⃣ in the 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 (6 spots 🆙)

7⃣ in 𝘼𝙎𝙄𝘼 (no change)

3⃣ in the AFF/𝘼𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙉 zone (no change)



A great way to end a great year! 🇵🇭



The Philippine women's national football team capped an impressive year with its best ever ranking in the FIFA women's world list.

Based on the latest world rankings released on Friday, the Filipinas reached No. 38.

This meant they climbed six spots from No. 42 after going through the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Although losing to powerhouse Australia, the Filipinas did win against Chinese Taipei and Iran.

This completed the Philippines' milestone year which saw the Filipinas making their mark in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup where they upset New Zealand.

2023 also saw the Filipinas reaching the Asian Games quarterfinals.