MPBL: UP's CJ Cansino to suit up for Iloilo Royals

UP’s CJ Cansino. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA – CJ Cansino’s next basketball career move has now been revealed.

The former University of the Philippines (UP) star will be playing for the Iloilo Royals in the MPBL, the team announced on Friday.

“Please welcome the newest member of the Royal family. Former King Maroon, CJ Cansino,” the team penned on their social media account.

The 6-foot-1, former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger is coming off a successful UAAP career that saw him suit up for two squads, compete in the finals three times, and win the league’s hoops title in early 2022.

He last stepped foot on the UAAP hardwood during Game 3 of the Season 86 men’s basketball finals where they fell short in Game 3 against De La Salle University.

Since then, he has bid Katipunan farewell.

"Salamat, Unibersidad ng Pilipinas. Iba kayo magmahal, mag-alaga, at sumuporta. Mula nang maging parte ako ng Maroons, kasama ko kayo sa unang panalo at kasama rin kayo hanggang sa huling pagkatalo," Cansino previously wrote.

He will now be helping a Royals squad that finished the 2023 MPBL Season with a 12-16 record and faltered against the Bacoor Strikers in the South Division first-round series, 1-2.