Fighting Maroons' captain CJ Cansino penned a heartfelt message to the UP community on December 20, 2023. (Photo from Cj Cansino/Facebook)

MANILA – Outgoing captain of the UP Fighting Maroons CJ Cansino on Wednesday penned a heartfelt to the community who supported the basketball team through the highs and lows.

In a Facebook post, Cansino thanked the UP community, which he described as loving and caring, for its unwavering support.

"Salamat, Unibersidad ng Pilipinas. Iba kayo magmahal, mag-alaga, at sumuporta. Mula nang maging parte ako ng Maroons, kasama ko kayo sa unang panalo at kasama rin kayo hanggang sa huling pagkatalo," he said.

Cansino ended his collegiate hoops career with a silver medal, after the Fighting Maroons bowed to the Kevin Quiambao-led De La Salle Green Archers in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals on December 6, 2023.

"Kinapos man tayo ngayong season pero hindi kayo bumitaw, at hindi rin kayo nang-iwan sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko at pinagdaanan namin. Walang takot kahit kanino!" he added.

But the 6-foot-2 guard is not leaving college a loser. After all, he was part of the team that ended UP's title drought after 36 years.

In 2020, he was left the UST Growling Tigers program amid issues stemming from the "Sorsogon bubble," and joined the UP Fighting Maroons.

Incidentally, he won his first game as a Maroon against his former team.

He also experienced setbacks in UP after suffering an ACL injury – but that did not hinder Cansino as he still led the stacked Maroons to second place this season.

"Salamat sa naging mainit na pagtanggap! Malaki ang utang na loob ko sa mga tumulong at nag-alaga sa dalawang taon ko dito. Hindi dito natatapos ang pagiging isko. #UPFight," he concluded his post.

It remains to be seen where Cansino will play next after his collegiate career.

RELATED VIDEO: