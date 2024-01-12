Blacklist Rivalry's Abed Yusop. Photo from ESL Dota 2/Facebook

MANILA – Filipino Dota 2 star Abed Yusop said he is excited to play again in the Philippines.

After spending a long time playing overseas, Abed is relishing the opportunity to play with Filipinos again, this time with five-man Pinoy team Blacklist Rivalry, which is competing in the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024.

"It’s always been my dream talaga na bumalik. So the timing is right this time," Abed said.

"And then this year feeling ko 'yung timing talaga nag-align sa 'ming mga players and ito rin talaga 'yung best na opportunity namin na maging teammates," the Cavite native added..

He previously played as an import in North America for Evil Geniuses and Shopify Rebellion, where he teamed up with fellow Dota 2 professionals Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen, Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek, and Tal "Fly" Aizik.

But the star-studded squad glaringly failed to bag championships, especially at The International 2021 and 2022, where they ended up in 9th-12th place.

Shopify also suffered a first-round lower bracket exit at The International 2023, concluding their run in 13th-16th place which disappointed fans and called for Abed to return to the country.

Their best results were finishing as silver medalists in the DreamLeague Season 21, WePlay AniMajor, ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021, and DreamLeague Season 13.

Blacklist introduced its revamped roster last November , which was headlined by Abed and Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos.

"Personally, mas excited ako maglaro sa Philippines this time around," Abed said on the sidelines of Asia Pacific Predator League.

"Kasi 'yung last tournament ko (sa Pilipinas) was way back in 2016 pa. Parang medyo mas smaller pa 'yung tournament at that time. So mas nag-prepare kami this upcoming playoffs sa MOA," he added, recalling his stint with Pinoy squad Execration.

Blacklist aced the Predator League group stages and enjoyed an immaculate record of 4-0 after beating Malaysian squad Myth Avenue Gaming, fellow Pinoy teams Execration and ZOL Esports, and Indian squad Whoops.

They will play in the Predator League playoffs on Saturday, January 13, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.