MANILA – Blacklist Rivalry is heading into the playoffs of the Asia Pacific Predator League with an immaculate record in the group stages.

The five-man Pinoy superstar team smashed enemies with ease and aced the Group A matches, 4-0, on Wednesday.

They defeated Malaysian squad Myth Avenue Gaming, fellow Pinoy team Execration, Indian squad Whoops!, and ZOL Esports, which joined via Philippine qualifiers, in five rounds of Dota 2 contests.

Notably, all games of Blacklist were played in less than 34 minutes, with the fastest at under 23 minutes.

Blacklist arguably had the best kill scorecard in their game against ZOL with a massive 41-8 lead in the match.

Philippines' Execration also advanced to the playoffs alongside Mongolian squad IHC Esports and China's Aster. Aries, which all had 3-1 slates.

The playoffs will have a single-elimination bracket, while the final is a best-of-three series. The games will take place on January 13-14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Dota 2 tourney has a $100,000 prize pool, with $65,000 awaiting the champions. Silver medalists, meanwhile, will receive a share of $20,000.

