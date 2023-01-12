Former UP Maroon Carl Tamayo. UAAP

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are already looking forward to facing off against Carl Tamayo in Japan's B.League.

Tamayo announced on Tuesday in a lengthy social media post his decision to forego his remaining years of eligibility with the University of the Philippines (UP) and start his professional basketball career in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I am looking forward to seeing him out here and to showcase what he has. He can practically do everything. He has lots to learn," Kiefer told ABS-CBN Sports content lead Migs Bustos.

The Shiga Lakes guard said he was not surprised Tamayo followed their footsteps.

"I’m not really surprised in terms of him making a move sa professional career. Alam nating magaling talaga si Carl and he has the talent and abilities to play here and actually be a good basketball player," said the older Ravena.

Tamayo, 21, signed with last season's runners-up, Ryukyu Golden Kings, fortifying their frontcourt rotation. The 6-foot-7 Tamayo practically succeeds Jay Washington as Ryukyu's Asian import as the veteran was let go last December 2022.

The Golden Kings are currently third in the West District with a 21-8 record, although they have lost four of their last six assignments.

Tamayo joins the active list of Filipino imports strutting their wares in Japan's top-tier hoops league, which includes Ray Parks Jr., Greg Slaughter, Matthew Wright, Jordan Heading, Roosevelt Adams, Kobe Paras, and the Ravenas.

"Excited lang ako for him, a younger kid who wants to explore and be a professional at a young age. It’s gonna be a fun journey for Carl," Kiefer added.

"(The team) who got him will definitely have a great player on their roster; that’s going to be another problem for us."

The UAAP Season 84 Rookie of the Year winner, Tamayo averaged 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals in 18 games in what eventually became his final season for the Diliman side.

San-En NeoPhoenix wingman Thirdy Ravena, on the other hand, thinks Tamayo deserves the spot with a powerhouse team given his capabilities.

"I can’t wait to see him in Japan and do his thing. He is very tough to play with. He is a very special player for his height and position and skill set," shared the younger Ravena.

Both Ravenas were named to the B.League Asian All-Stars selection who will face off against the Japan Rising Stars group on January 13 as part of the league's All-Star festivities this weekend.

While Tamayo wouldn't be part of that team yet, Thirdy is excited to welcome him in the pro ranks.

"You got to give him what he rightfully deserves. I am very happy na he is gonna be out here," he said.

"He is one of the players who has been on the basketball radar of the Philippines ever since he was in high school, when he played for the youth team, and how he played for the Gilas team as well."

Watch B League Rising Stars Game live on Sky Cable Channel 260, ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channel, and IwantTFC on January 13, Friday, 6 p.m.