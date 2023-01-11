B.League: Parks, Nagoya Dolphins clobber Ravena's Shiga Lakestars

Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. File photo/B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins beat Kiefer Ravena's Shiga Lakestars, 85-62, Wednesday night in the Japan B.League.

Parks fired 9 points to go with his 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals while helping the Diamond Dolphins cop their 20th win against 8 defeats.

Coty Clark topscored the Diamond Dolphins with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Morris N’Dour and Scott Estherton added 13 points each.

Ravena, on the other hand, was held scoreless in the game as Shiga fell to a dismal 4-24 record.

David Doblas led the Lakestars with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Elsewhere in Japan, Matthew Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors dominated the Seahorse Mikawa, 67-53.

Aquino did not score a point, but this did not stop the Warriors from running over Mikawa.

Shinshu improved its record to 14-14, while dropped to 10-18.