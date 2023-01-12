B.League: Thirdy Ravena helps San-En snap losing skid

File photo

Thirdy Ravena scored 15 points in San-En NeoPhoenix's 97-79 win over Albirex Niigata BB in the 2022-2023 Japan B.League at the Toyohashi General Gymnasium.

Ravena added 11 rebounds as NeoPhoenix barged its way back to the winning column with a 13-16 record.

Kyle O’Quinn topscored San-En 26 points and 6 rebounds, while Kazuki Hosokawa and Kosuke Kanamaru had 15 points each.

Stephen Green had 25 points but Albirex continued its downward spiral to a 4-25 record.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright scored 13 markers, but this did not stop Kyoto Hannaryz from losing to Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 94-87.

The Hannaryz fell to 11-18.

Nova Gadson paced the Hannaryz with 18 points.

The Andrew Randall-led Nagoya jacked its record to 18-11.