Injured Ramos to miss B.League Asia Rising Star Game

Dwight Ramos in action for Levanga Hokkaido. (C) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos will miss the B.League Asia Rising Star Game, set for January 13 in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Ramos' team, the Levanga Hokkaido, announced on Wednesday that the Gilas Pilipinas guard is still recovering from an ankle injury that has already forced him to miss 17 games in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

"Currently, he is recovering well from the injury… But he will not be able to enter the match against Alvark Tokyo today, and will give up participating in the B.League Asia Rising Star Game," Levanga said.

Ramos suffered an ankle injury last November 20, in a 99-84 loss to the Kyoto Hannaryz. He was averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals before the setback.

According to Levanga, Ramos will also miss their game against Utsunomiya Brex on January 18 as a sanction for missing the All-Star event.

"I am very sorry for the feelings of the fans and boosters who were looking forward to Ramos' participation, but I would appreciate it if you would wait for Ramos' return for a while so that he can return to the court in perfect conditions," the team said.

Levanga currently has a 7-21 record in the B.League.

Several Filipino players will still compete in the Asia Rising Star Game, which will pit the league's Asian Quota Players against the B.League Rising Stars.