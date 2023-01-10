PBA: Bay Area activates Myles Powell for Game 6

Bay Area guard Myles Powell. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bay Area Dragons on Tuesday reactivated American guard Myles Powell ahead of Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup finals.

The Dragons are in a must-win situation heading into Wednesday's game at the Araneta Coliseum, after Barangay Ginebra took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Bay Area played without an import in Games 4 and 5 after Canadian forward Andrew Nicholson suffered an ankle sprain in the closing seconds of Game 3. They won Game 4, 94-86, before falling short in Game 5 last Sunday, 101-91.

Powell, who has not played since November 23 against the TNT Tropang GIGA, is now back in the Dragons' active line-up. Bay Area assistant coach Cholo Villanueva said in a text message to ABS-CBN News that the prolific guard is expected to play in Game 6.

The decision to re-activate Nicholson is an unexpected one from Bay Area, as head coach Brian Goorjian previously said that the guard was "never an option" after tearing a tendon in his foot.

"He's been in the weight room, he's been doing some strength work, but he's not ready to step on the floor," Goorjian said of Powell after Game 3.

"It was snapped, so it's a 6-8 week proposition, and then he needs practice. So he was never an option, never an option," he added.

With Bay Area in a do-or-die situation, however, the Dragons are pulling out all the stops.

Powell averaged 37.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals for Bay Area in eight appearances.

Game 6 is on Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.