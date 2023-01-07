Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson was not in uniform for Game 4. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- It remains to be seen if Andrew Nicholson can play for the Bay Area Dragons in Game 5 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Canadian forward missed Game 4 on Friday night after suffering an ankle injury in Game 3 last week. The Dragons played without an import but managed to pull off an impressive 94-86 triumph over the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

The best-of-seven Finals series is tied at two games apiece.

"Our situation is day by day with Andrew. He rolled it pretty good, and it's pretty swollen," Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian said when asked about Nicholson's status.

Nicholson twisted his ankle in a rebounding play with 30 seconds left in Game 3 last Wednesday, where Bay Area squandered a double-digit lead to lose 89-82. He had 23 points and 24 rebounds before suffering the injury.

The big man had to be wheeled out of the MOA Arena and was not in uniform during Game 4.

"I'm just listening to the doctors," Goorjian said. "[He's] doing rehab to try to get back."

Nicholson, who played in the NBA for five seasons, averaged 33.8 points and 14.3 rebounds per game for the Dragons.

What's certain is that Bay Area will not activate American guard Myles Powell for the rest of the series. Goorjian has confirmed that Powell is out for the rest of the conference after tearing a tendon in his foot.

"He's been in the weight room, he's been doing some strength work, but he's not ready to step on the floor," the coach said. "It was snapped, so it's a 6-8 week proposition, and then he needs practice. So he was never an option, never an option."

Goorjian had nothing but praise for how his players performed even without an import. They overturned a 12-point deficit against Ginebra in Game 4, and outplayed them in the second half to snatch the win.

"In Game 4 tonight, without an import, I'm really proud of where they went," the coach said.

