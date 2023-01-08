Justin Brownlee (32) produced another masterclass in Ginebra's Game 5 win over Bay Area. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Barangay Ginebra closed in on the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup championship after pulling away for a 101-91 victory over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 5 of the Finals, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings pounced on Bay Area's manpower woes to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, bouncing back after a disappointing performance in Game 4 last Friday.

The Dragons were playing without an import as Andrew Nicholson missed a second straight game due to an ankle injury that he sustained in Game 3. Also sitting out the game was Bay Area's top point guard Glen Yang, who suffered an ankle sprain late in Game 4.

Bay Area had no answer for Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, who put up 37 points and eight rebounds, while tallying four blocks in the game on top of three steals and two assists. They also got a vintage performance from Stanley Pringle, who had 20 points and five rebounds while knocking down two crucial three-pointers in the final two minutes.

"It's a tough group, it really is," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of the Dragons. "They're really well-coached and disciplined. When we get leads, they don't panic. That's been the hard part for us, they don't panic when we get leads. We have to keep earning it."

Ginebra shrugged off Bay Area's fightback late in the first quarter to seize control in the second period, where they out-scored the Dragons 31-19. Their lead ballooned to 18 points multiple times in the game, the first with 2:45 left in the third quarter after a Pringle triple gave the Gin Kings a 76-58 spread.

But Bay Area kept attacking, and they got the Gin Kings' lead down to just five points, 91-86, with still 2:19 to play after Kobey Lam sparked a comeback. It was Pringle who dashed their hopes, knocking down a booming corner three-pointer for a 94-86 spread.

After they forced Lam into a turnover in the next possession, the Gin Kings again got the ball to Pringle, and this time the veteran guard knocked down a stepback three-pointer for a 97-86 advantage with just 1:32 left in the contest.

"Stanley received those kickout passes and thankfully knocked down the shots. It was timely and we really needed it for him," said Cone.

Two free throws by Lam gave Bay Area some life, but a Thompson bucket and a slam dunk by Japeth Aguilar ended all chances of a comeback for the Dragons.

Hayden Blankley led the Dragons with 29 points and nine rebounds, despite playing through foul trouble for most of the second half. Lam, who torched Ginebra for 30 points in Game 4, struggled in the first half before finishing with 16 points.

Barangay Ginebra can close out the series with another win in Game 6, set for Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 101 – Brownlee 37, Pringle 20, J.Aguilar 12, Tenorio 8, Malonzo 7, Thompson 7, Standhardinger 5, Pinto 3, Gray 2, Mariano 0

BAY AREA 91 – Blankley 29, Lam 16, Zheng 15, Liu 10, Ewing 9, Song 5, Reid 2, Ju 2,

QUARTERS: 23-24, 54-43, 76-62, 101-91

