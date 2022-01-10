PVL: Dzi Gervacio, Shola Alvarez join F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines -- Dzi Gervacio is making her return to indoor volleyball with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

The team announced on Monday that Gervacio is the newest member of their squad, with the former Ateneo de Manila University star joining forces with several ex-De La Salle University standouts as well as coach Ramil de Jesus.

Also signing with F2 Logistics is former NCAA Most Valuable Player Shola Alvarez, who suited up for PLDT in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Let diversity strengthen this family 💛



Welcome to a team called F2 Family! #LetsMoveNow pic.twitter.com/DLc8Ql3aiA — F2 Cargo Movers (@F2CargoMovers) January 10, 2022

F2 Logistics is expected to make its debut in the PVL this year, after skipping the previous conference due to injury issues.

Gervacio last played indoor volleyball with the Perlas Spikers before shifting her focus to beach volleyball. She joined the Creamline beach volleyball program last year, where she reunited with Southeast Asian Games teammates Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, and Dij Rodriguez.