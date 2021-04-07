Dzi Gervacio reunites with Rondina, Pons in Creamline beach volleyball

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Beach Volleyball program has acquired Dzi Gervacio, one of the founders of Beach Volleyball Republic and a member of the team that won bronze in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

A former Ateneo de Manila University standout, Gervacio previously played with the Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League before turning to beach volleyball full time.

"Having Dzi in the Creamline Beach Team is a great addition to the long-term goals and programs that we have. Her experience during the last SEA Games will bring about the much-needed prowess in terms of team composition," said Charo Soriano, program director for Creamline Beach Volleyball.

"I'm excited to see her fully embrace the sport and focus on her dreams as a beach volleyball athlete," she added.

We are so excited about having you on our team! 💖 With your experience, you will be a great addition to Creamline beach volleyball. Welcome aboard @dzigervacio 🙌🏼💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/2nGMzhZUaC — Creamline Beach Volleyball (@CreamlineBeach) April 6, 2021

With the move, Gervacio reunites with Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, and Dij Rodriguez, all members of the national team who were already part of Creamline's beach volleyball club since 2020.

Gervacio expressed her excitement to join Creamline, as she embraces the opportunity to help grow beach volleyball even further. Their podium finish in the 2019 SEA Games ended a 14-year medal drought in the sand court, and Gervacio believes they can achieve even more.

"Knowing that beach volleyball has now a home, and a nurturing one too, I can't help but choose this path for me. It's what we've been waiting for, what we've been dreaming of, and now it's here, why not grab the opportunity?" Gervacio said.

"My dream is to grow the sport -- to see more beach volleyball athletes, send them internationally not just to participate but to compete and excel in it too," she said. "I dream about finally sending a Philippine team to the Olympics. Why not?"

pink ain’t so bad after all 😌💗 @CreamlineBeach



super grateful to be part of a new fam, working alongside the best of the best no less 🍦 pic.twitter.com/4A5AuMX8yK — Angeline Gervacio (@dzigervacio) April 7, 2021

Creamline boosted its already stacked program with the addition of Jozza Cabalsa last month.

Aside from her role in Creamline, Gervacio is also the head of Far Eastern University's volleyball program and was named as a member of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's Beach Volleyball Commission.

