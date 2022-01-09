Blacklist duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Blacklist International duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna are skipping MPL - Season 9, their squad confirmed.

The Blacklist International management and its star players OhMyV33nus and Wise mutually agreed that the two will skip the upcoming MPL-PH Season 9.



🧵[1/6] pic.twitter.com/iswlzvgRZw — Blacklist International (@BLACKLISTINTL) January 9, 2022

This, just as they were coming off a world title win in the M3 World Championships held last December.

In a statement, the squad said the decision was "mutually agreed" between them and V33wise, who were both pivotal in the back-to-back local championships of the Tier One-backed organization.

"Both the players and the management agreed that this is the perfect time to take their much-needed break that will better equip them for another run in Season 10 and a chance to defend our world championship title," Blacklist said in the squad, adding that both players will remain under Tier One's management.

"They are excited to use this break to pursue personal goals and spend more quality time with their families."

Transferring from Onic PH after Season 6, V33wise led Blacklist to back-to-back championships in Seasons 7 and 8 of the MPL, banking on picks that have later on become the architects of the "Ultimate Bonding Experience" strategy.

"V33Wise tandem has nothing left to prove to our organization as they have exceeded all our expectations in their first year in Blacklist International," the squad said, adding that they are thanking the fans for their support.

OhMyV33nus was installed as the team captain since his transfer to the squad, while Wise has been the squad's mainstay jungler.

'BEAUTY REST AND QUALITY TIME WITH RESINS'

In separate social media posts, V33wise expounded the reasons for them taking a "much-needed break."

In a Facebook post, OhMyV33nus said he will use the break to prioritize other life goals.

"Sobrang pasabog to the highest level ang mga naachieve natin last year kaya tingin ko naman deserve kong magpahinga muna saglit from all the eksena and live a peaceful plantita life. I will be resting for a while this season 9 para naman mabigyan ko ng time yung ibang goals ko sa buhay and magbonggang beauty rest lang din talaga," OhMyV33nus said.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa walang sawang suporta. See you parin sa mga live at kung anong maisipan kong eksena. This is not a goodbye, but a see you later. Ganern!"

Wise, meanwhile took the opportunity to thank his mother for allowing him to become a pro player, and added that he will use the break to spend time with his family.

"Ngayon na naabot na natin pangarap nating maging world champion, oras na para magpahinga muna saglit para mas makasama ko naman family ko this season. Wag kayo mag-alala guys babalik naman tayo season 10. Quality time lang din muna ako sa mga resin ko," Wise said, adding that he hopes fans will still support him and OhMyV33nus, as they take their much needed break.

The duo said they were thankful for the support they received, as they helped lead Blacklist to two local titles and subsequently, the world title.

V33wise join Bren Esports' Carlito "Ribo" Ribo in the list of veterans that will be skipping Season 9 of the league, which will start on February 18.