ABL: Saigon Heat ruins Kwekuteye's debut for Zamboanga Valientes

The Zamboanga Valientes playing against Saigon. From the ABL Facebook page

James Kwekuteye scored 12 points and brought down 6 rebounds but these were not enough to save the Zamboanga Valientes from succumbing to a 75-71 defeat to Saigon Heat on Friday in the ABL Invitational at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

The San Beda Red Lion missed their first game where the Valientes won 108-94 over Lourve Surabaya.

Zamboanga struggled early in the game and fell behind by as much as 20 midway in the payoff period.

Antonio Hester topscored for the Valientes with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kemark Carino added 9 points and 4 rebounds for Zamboanga which fell to 1-1.

John Amores, who scored 16 points against Surabaya, was held to 5 points.

Jairus Holder and and Evan Charles Gilyard paced the well-balanced Saigon with 17 points each. The Heat now sports a clean 3-0 slate.