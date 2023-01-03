ABL Invitational: Zamboanga Valientes turn back Lourve Surabaya

From the ABL Facebook page

The Zamboanga Valientes used a massive second half to turn back Lourve Surabaya and earn a 108-94 victory in the ASEAN Basketball League Invitational 2023 at the OCBC Arena, Singapore on Tuesday.

The triumvirate of former PBA import Antonio Hester, Jeremy Arthur, and Ryan Smith powered the Valientes from 9 points down past Surabaya.

Former Jose Rizal University Bomber John Amores also made quite an impression for the Rolando “Junnie” Navarro-managed club.

Hester had 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists; Arthur added 21 markers and 7 boards; while Smith scored 18.

Amores made his mark in the payoff period where Zamboanga completed the turnaround to tally a total of 16 points.

The Indonesia-based Surabaya, led by Marcus Hammond's 32 points, were still up by 3 when the Valientes stepped on the pedal to unleash a searing 13-0 run in the fourth period.

By then, Lourve were too fatigued to fight back, doing little to stop Zamboanga from running fastbreaks.