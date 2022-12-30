ABL: Kwekuteye, Carino join Amores in Zamboanga Valientes

The Zamboanga Valientes. Handout photo

The Zamboanga Valientes are set to kick off their ASEAN Basketball League Invitational campaign against Louvre Indonesia on January 3.

The 14-man lineup, which includes former Jose Rizal Bomber John Amores, will fly to Singapore on January 1 to attend the opening rites the next day.

Joining Amores are fellow NCAA player James Kwekuteye of San Beda, and former national team members Kemark Carino and Jr Cawaling.

Backing them up are Zamboanga City natives Rudy Lingganay, Jeff Bernardo, Das Esa, Gino Jumaoas, Jojo Belorio and smallest Filipino point guard, 5-foot-4 Denver Cadiz.

The Junie Navarro-managed Valientes will also bring in Antonio Hester, Will Deng and Ryan Smith as reinforcements.

The matches will take place at OCBC Arena in Singapore.

After their game against Louvre Indonesia, the Valientes will take on Saigon Heat on January 6, Matrix Malaysia on January 7 and host team Singapore Slingers on January 8.

The Zamboanga Valientes, founded by the late Lando Navarro, started its winning tradition with the NBC Preseason, MVBA Christmas Cup, and Liga Pilipinas in 2008.

They also fielded a squad to win the 2011 NBA Philippines 3x3, NBL Christmas HUSTLE in Canberra Australia and Champions League Basketball 3x3 Australia.

The Valientes are currently owned by Cory Navarro together with Mike Venezuela of MLV Accounting.