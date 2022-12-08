Zamboanga Valientes signs ex-JRU player John Amores

John Amores has signed with the Zamboanga Valientes for the upcoming ABL Invitational. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Valientes has signed controversial player John Amores for their upcoming campaign in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational next year.

Team general manager, Nino Rejhi Natividad, confirmed the development on Thursday.

Amores has been removed from the Jose Rizal University basketball program and suspended from his classes after his punching spree against College of St. Benilde during an NCAA game last November 8.

He is also suspended indefinitely by the NCAA.

"We at Valientes believe in second chances," Natividad said in a statement. "He is a good player who made a mistake which he truly regrets. One mistake does not define who you are."

Amores is facing complaints of physical injury from the Blazers and has been required to undergo community service by JRU.

He averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 13 games for the Heavy Bombers in NCAA Season 98.

"Tingin namin, makakatulong siya sa team lalo na sa defense at outside shooting niya," Natividad said of Amores. "Aabangan natin ang pag-angat ni Amores sa Valientes."

The Valientes will play in the ABL Invitational in January.