PVL: Mich Morente starts journey with Petro Gazz Angels

Mich Morente. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After departing from PLDT, Mich Morente has found a new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team – the Petro Gazz Angels.

Petro Gazz announced this development in a social media post, saying Morente will help the team "to our desired destination."

"Your high-octane energy will surely drive us to our desired destination! We're glad to have an Angel named Momo! Welcome, Mich Morente!" the welcome statement read.

Morente joined former F2 Cargo Movers Joy Dacoron and Ethan Arce, who recently enlisted for the Angels in the upcoming 2024 season, but the team also lost its veteran outside spiker Grethcel Soltones.

The former De La Salle University spiker played 22 sets for PLDT last conference but scored only five points on four attacks and a block.

The Gazz Angels have their sights towards a better finish after a botched campaign in the 2nd All-Filipino Conference at sixth.