Boxing: Pacquiao to make in-ring return in 2023

Filipino politician and former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxing icon and former Senator Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring in 2023, after inking a deal with Japan's Rizin Fighting Federation.

Pacquiao himself confirmed the development in an appearance at Rizin's New Year's Eve card at the Saitama Super Arena.

"I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose," said Pacquiao, who appeared inside the ring with Rizin president Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

Pacquiao did not specify if the fight will be an official match or an exhibition, but he expressed that he is "open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter."

The 44-year-old Pacquiao retired from boxing ahead of the May 2022 national elections, where he launched an ill-fated presidential bid. His last match was a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 in Las Vegas.

He returned to the fight scene via an exhibition against Korean YouTuber and mixed martial artist DK Yoo, winning via unanimous decision in a six-round affair last December 11.

Rizin is the same company that has promoted two exhibition matches of American star Floyd Mayweather, including a knockout win over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in September. Pacquiao was present for the Mayweather-Asakura bout.

