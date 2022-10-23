Filipino boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao with K-pop superstar Sandara Park during their guesting on the October 22 episode of South Korean variety show 'Knowing Bros.' Screengrab from 'Knowing Bros' official YouTube channel

MANILA — Filipino boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao said he plans to return to politics after a failed presidential bid this year.

During his guesting on South Korean variety show "Knowing Bros," which aired late Saturday, Pacquiao talked about his recent run for the country's top elective post.

"Sumali ako dahil gusto kong disiplinahin 'yong mga tao. Pagdating sa korapsyon, gusto kong sugpuin 'yong korapsyon and then gusto kong umunland 'yong bansa namin," Pacquiao, 43, said.

(I joined because I wanted to discipline the people. When it comes to corruption, I wanted to eliminate corruption and then I wanted our country to progress.)

Host and comedian Kim Yongchul then asked Pacquiao if he has any plans to run again, to which he replied: "Mayroon pa rin. Nandiyan 'yong passion kong makatulong sa tao."

(I still have plans. There's still that passion to help people.)

The exchange can be seen in a clip (around the 12:12 mark) uploaded on the official "Knowing Bros" YouTube channel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pacquiao also talked about his singing career, past boxing matches and meeting Korean heartthrob Ji Chang Wook.

In the latter part of the episode, Pacquiao played games with the hosts and his fellow guests, one of which involved him mimicking the dances to popular K-pop songs like EXO's "Love Shot" and 2PM's "My House."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He was accompanied on the program by K-pop superstar and former Philippine actress Sandara Park, who served as his interpreter throuhgout the episode. Other guests include K-pop idol Kim Yohan, comedian Yoon Hyungbin, and actor Lee Hoon.

Pacquiao, who is in South Korea to promote an upcoming exhibition match with martial artist DK Yoo, is also set to appear on the Oct. 23 episode of variety show "Running Man."

Pacquiao ranked third in the May presidential race, trailing now President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr, and former Vice President Leni Robredo.

He first threw his hat in the political ring more than a decade ago by serving as a congressman in his home province of Sarangani starting 2010, even while staying active in professional boxing.

He was re-elected three years later before becoming a senator in 2016.

The only boxer to win eight world titles in as many weight classes, Pacquiao is the first fighter to win the lineal championship in 5 different weight divisions.

FROM THE ARCHIVE