Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao poses for a photo with the cast of the popular South Korean variety show 'Running Man.' Photo: Instagram/@sbs_runningman_sbs

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has met the cast of the hit South Korean variety show "Running Man," one of the TV programs he is set to appear in during his visit to the Asian country.

The team behind "Running Man" posted Thursday a photo of Pacquiao with cast members Yoo Jaesuk, Haha, Jee Seokjin, Kim Jongkook, Song Jihyo, Jeon Somin and Yang Sechan on the show's official Instagram page.

Pacquiao, who is in South Korea to promote an exhibition fight with martial artist DK Yoo, is the program's guest for its Oct. 23 episode.

Other photos showed the Filipino athlete speaking with Song Jihyo and having a boxing match with Kim Jongkook.

Pacquiao will also guest on variety show "Knowing Bros," alongside Sandara Park and K-pop star Kim Yohan.

It's not the first time for Pacquiao to appear in a Korean variety show. In 2017, he was a guest on the now-defunct "Infinite Challenge," also hosted by Yoo Jaesuk and Haha.

RELATED VIDEO