Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacted to clamors of another super fight with his rival, fellow retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

"Absolutely not," was Mayweather's reply when asked if he wants to come out of retirement for another lucrative bout with Pacquiao.

"I've already had my hard fights from 1987 to 2017... Now everything is just entertaining and just having fun," said the controversial American boxing during his public appearance for health and beauty products company Frontrow.

Mayweather is currently in Manila upon the invitation of Frontrow executives.

Prior to flying to Manila, Mayweather Jr. knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in front of Pacquiao at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. -- With a report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

