Retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Manila Tuesday night following his successful exhibition match in Japan.

Mayweather, who floored MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura over the weekend at Saitama Super Arena, visited the Philippines upon the invitation of health and beauty products company Frontrow.

The controversial American fighter arrived on board his Gulfstream jet .



He was welcomed by Frontrow & Hotel executives Richmond Yu and CEO Sam Versoza at the private hangar of former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson.

Mayweather is scheduled to visit a private resort for his free time after a series of events with Frontrow executives. — With a report by Raoul Esperas