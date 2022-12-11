Boxing: Pacquiao schools Yoo in exhibition match

Former 8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao poses after weighing in for the exhibition match. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions

Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao dominated Korean martial artist DK Yoo in their 6-round exhibition fight on Sunday at The Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea.

Despite a considerable height difference, Pacquiao managed to stifle the 5-foot-10 Korean with battering left straights and right hooks.

The hits were enough to trouble the South Korean that he ended up on the ground several times, but all of those knockdowns were ruled as slips.



Yoo also appeared to have tired out by the fourth round, although he sometimes showboated to the delight of the crowd.

In the end, Pacquiao secured a unanimous decision.

Heaviest ever

The former 8-division world champion weighed in at 161.1 pounds, his heaviest, at the eve of the match. He has fought extensively as a 147-pounder in the latter years of his career.



It was the first time Pacquiao stepped into the ring since retiring after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Pacquiao, who ran but lost in the Philippines' presidential elections last May, has said that he will use the earnings from this exhibition match to help build homes for the unfortunate.

