MANILA -- It looks like Hidilyn Diaz is not done making history for the Philippines.

The weightlifter, already a two-time Olympic medalist, bared her intent to try and qualify for a fifth Olympic Games where she will seek a third medal.

On her Instagram account, Diaz unveiled her goal for the new year, posting a photo of herself holding a miniature Eiffel Tower, and adding the hashtag #Paris2024.

Diaz won the Philippines first ever Olympic gold medal in the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021, ruling the women's 55kg category. In 2016, she won silver in the women's 53kg class, ending the country's 20-year medal drought in the Summer Games.

The 30-year-old was non-committal about her athletic future after the Tokyo Games, but it appears that Diaz and Team HD have decided to continue her pursuit of greatness.

Her coach and fiance, Julius Naranjo, also declared that their job "isn't finished yet."

"The first gold medal for the Philippines is not enough for our advocacy and what we are trying to do for weightlifting and sports in the Philippines. But TeamHD is committed and we will continue to do our best for the Philippines," Naranjo said.

"Onto our next goals for 2022, up until 2024," he declared.

If Diaz plans to compete in Paris 2024, it is likely that she will have to switch weight classes once again.

It has been reported that only ten weightlifting categories -- five for men and five for women -- will be contested in the 2024 Games, down from the 14 in Tokyo.

Diaz's weight class of 55kg is not among the five weight divisions agreed upon by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), as per a report by Inside the Games. Instead, women will compete in the 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, and over-81kg divisions.

Chinese lifter Hou Zhihui won the gold in the women's 49kg division in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Chinese-Taipei's Kuo Hsing-chun dominated the 59kg division, setting Olympic records in the snatch (103kg), clean and jerk (133kg) and total (236kg).

Kuo's total lift was 19kg more than silver medalist Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan.

Weightlifting has not been included in the initial program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, along with boxing and modern pentathlon. Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, has called weightlifting and boxing the "problem children" of the organization.