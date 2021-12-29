POC chief declares 2021 'golden year' of PH sports

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines holds her gold medal. Edgard Garrido, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) hailed 2021 as the "golden year" of Philippine sports, highlighted by the country's historic breakthrough in the Olympic Games.

"This is a year of congratulations for all of us, for breaking several milestones in our sports," POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said in a statement.

"The perfect description for this year is the 'Golden Year' of Philippine sports."

Tolentino was present inside the Tokyo International Forum on July 26, when Hidilyn Diaz -- appearing in her fourth straight Olympics -- secured the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal when she ruled the women's 55kg division in weightlifting.

After tallying 97kg in the snatch, Diaz lifted an Olympic record 127kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 224kg -- also an Olympic record.

"The year 2021 saw us attain multiple medals highlighted by that elusive gold in the Tokyo Olympics," said Tolentino. "The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed us down, but the ever resilient Filipinos have again proven that we rise against the odds."

Three more medals came from boxing -- silvers from men's flyweight Carlo Paalam and women's featherweight Nesthy Petecio, and a bronze from men's middleweight Eumir Marcial.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics emerged as the best ever for the Philippines, since the country first attended the 1924 Games in Paris.

Diaz led a 19-strong delegation, and even athletes who missed the podium displayed their potential to vie for a medal in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"Although the rest of Team Philippines didn't win a medal in Tokyo, their determination and their youth make them strong candidates when we return to the Olympic stage in Paris." Tolentino said.

"Remember, Hidilyn was a young, unassuming, and innocent 18-year-old when she competed in her first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing," he added.

Tolentino is confident that the country's campaign in Tokyo will be the springboard for future success in the Olympics.

"Yes, the Filipino athlete can win in the Olympics. Yes, we have the capability and we will build on that success," he declared.

The Philippines now have a total of one gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals from the Olympics.

"This year is marked by a spirit of happiness for the blessings we have received," said Tolentino.

"We share these blessings to all athletes and coaches, to all the NSAs [national sports associations] that have contributed and supported their athletes to the best of their abilities and resources."

