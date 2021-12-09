Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 55kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines in action. Edgard Garrido, Reuters/File

MANILA - Tweets congratulating the country's first Olympic gold medal courtesy of weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz are among the most popular this year, the platform's year-end report released Thursday showed.

Congratulatory messages to Diaz "goes down in history and is this year’s most engaged Tweet in the Philippines," Twitter said in its report.

However, no total Tweet count was disclosed.

The data assessed the conversations in the country between Jan. 1 to Nov. 15, 2021, Twitter said.

Despite the easing of mobility restrictions in the country, Filipino remained engaged in conversations online, Twitter said.

"A lot has happened in a year, and Filipinos on Twitter explored various topics to make sure they are connected with the latest among the community. This year, we see how diverse communities gather on Twitter, from fandom, gaming, and even finance buffs," the platform said.

"Twitter is not just the place where Filipinos stay updated and participate in social movements, but it also became like a diary to share how they connect in all aspects of life," it added.

Filipinos loved recalling their pre-pandemic life on Twitter, it said. Other most engaged conversations also include self-care activities, it added.

Locals also continued to engage in conversation about K-Pop, Twitter said.

Twitter users in the country also turned to the platform to explore new concepts including the 2021 Most Tweeted About Digital Asset Hashtags (alphabetical order):

#axieinfinity

#binamon

#bitcoin

#bnb

#bsc

#btc

#crypto

#defi

#eth

#nft

"Conversation about cryptocurrency went on the rise in the Philippines. The concept is fairly new for most Filipinos, but it drew interest as seen on the use of hashtags such as #bitcoin, #crypto, and #nft," Twitter said.

In 2021, the overall Most Tweeted About Hastags are as follows (alphabetical order):

#artph

#donbelle

#genshinimpact

#hesintoher

#mainemendoza

#nft

#sb19

#squidgame

#stopasianhate

#tokyo2020

Other top trends on Twitter this year:

2021 Most Tweeted About Entertainment Hashtags. Handout

2021 Most Tweeted About People in the Philippines. Handout

2021 Most Tweeted About Entertainers in the Philippines. Handout

2021 Most Tweeted About Sports Emojis in the Philippines.Handout

