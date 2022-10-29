Trudeau offers sympathies, support to Paeng victims

A villager braves strong wind as he traverses a road in Bacoor city, Cavite on October 29, 2022. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday offered his sympathies to victims of tropical storm Paeng, saying his government was prepared to help.

"The images and reports coming from the Philippines following Tropical Storm Paeng break my heart," Trudeau tweeted.

"To those who have lost loved ones, and to those who know someone who went missing or was injured: Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts. We stand ready to provide assistance."

The Philippines continued to reel, as destructive flooding brought about by Paeng laid waste to wide swaths of the country — from Maguindanao Friday night, and the Visayas, Luzon and Metro Manila Saturday and overnight through Sunday.