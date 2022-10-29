From Luzon to Mindanao, country bears impact of Paeng

A handout photo made available by Philippine Coast Guard shows its personnel conducting a rescue operation in the flood-hit Parang town, Maguindanao, on October 28, 2022. Philippine Coast Guard, EPA-EFE/file

Tropical storm Paeng inundated a number of towns from Luzon to the Visayas and Mindanao, a scale of heavy rains and flooding that wrecked bridges and properties, triggered landslides and cut off roads, forced mass evacuations, and killed dozens of people.

Government numbers Saturday afternoon confirmed 45 people dead, fewer than the 72 it reported earlier in the day but had not been validated.

LGUs throughout the country were one by one reporting confirmed deaths, with three bodies found in Patnongon town, Antique; one killed by a felled tree in Tayasan town, Negros Oriental; and one drowning incident involving a minor in Ormoc.

In Tobias Fornier town, Antique, a man's body was recovered under a rubble. In a Facebook post, Mayor Toto Ernesto Olaer Tajanlangit lll urged residents living in landslide-prone areas to evacuate.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, head of Bangsamoro's emergency response agency, clarified midday Saturday that the death toll in Maguindanao remained at 42, contradicting circulating speculation it was more than 60.

Sinarimbo added that search and retrieval operations in Brgy. Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao, resumed in the morning as approximately 80 people were still missing because of a landslide. Eleven bodies were recovered Friday.

Additional rescue teams and heavy equipment were expected to deployed in the area.

Sinarimbo added that officials will visit Datu Blah Sinsuat by sea as the town was inaccessible after a bridge collapsed.

As Paeng covered more ground, reports trickled in from provinces of rising water that submerged streets, flooded houses, and prompted tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Rough waters forced seaports to shut down in the Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, rescue and evacuation operations were in full swing, with authorities battling chest-high waters and nonstop rains.

In Quezon, 8,000 people from 2,670 families in 20 towns were taken to evacuation centers.

There are more than 350 people stranded in different ports, 224 of them in Lucena city.

In Zamboanga City, 3,000 families fled their homes, as disaster-management officials reported four missing persons and looked to confirm one fatality.

The LGU initially recorded 42 barangays affected by the flash floods, adding that the figures were expected to increase.

Some barangays reported destruction of slope protection structures, bridges, and other infrastructure projects due to the strong water current.

Landslides were a common occurrence, too.

In Calatrava town, Negros Occidental, the local disaster-management agency said it saw a fourth landslide in Brgy. San Benito, Friday night. No reports of casualties were available as of posting time.

In Paranas town, Samar, a landslide caused a boulder to block the road leading to San Jose De Buan town.

In Valencia town, Negros Oriental a portion of the walls built to contain the sulfur vents — a tourist attraction — in Brgy. Mag-aso collapsed.

Clearing operations have been conducted, officials said.