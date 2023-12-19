Home > News MULTIMEDIA A commuter's toll Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 19 2023 08:55 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2023 09:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters inside a public utility jeepney are stuck in traffic while traversing Mandaluyong City on Tuesday amid another strike by a transport group opposing the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Transport strikes by various groups have increased as the deadline for consolidation slated for the December 31 nears after being extended for a number of years. Gov't readies special permits, free rides for possible PUV shortage in Jan: official Manibela mounts another transport strike Transport strike vs looming PUV modernization a success, PISTON says Read More: PUV modernization jeepney transport strike traffic commuters /video/news/12/19/23/hirit-na-total-firecracker-ban-inalmahan/video/life/12/19/23/paggawa-ng-tradisyonal-na-pagkain-ng-pampanga-gustong-buhayin/video/entertainment/12/19/23/panoorin-vilma-aiko-dingdong-inalala-si-ronaldo-valdez/video/life/12/19/23/concert-idinaos-para-sa-cityhood-anniversary-ng-malolos/entertainment/12/19/23/ohm-pawat-to-return-to-ph-as-solo-act-on-jan-27-2024