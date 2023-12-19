MULTIMEDIA

A commuter's toll

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Commuters inside a public utility jeepney are stuck in traffic while traversing Mandaluyong City on Tuesday amid another strike by a transport group opposing the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Transport strikes by various groups have increased as the deadline for consolidation slated for the December 31 nears after being extended for a number of years.