Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A commuter's toll

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2023 08:55 PM | Updated as of Dec 19 2023 09:17 PM

A commuter's toll

Commuters inside a public utility jeepney are stuck in traffic while traversing Mandaluyong City on Tuesday amid another strike by a transport group opposing the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Transport strikes by various groups have increased as the deadline for consolidation slated for the December 31 nears after being extended for a number of years.  

Read More:  PUV modernization   jeepney   transport strike   traffic   commuters  