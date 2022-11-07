Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Deniece Cornejo attends hearing of case vs Vhong Navarro

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2022 07:26 PM

Deniece Cornejo testifies against Vhong Navarro

Deniece Cornejo emerges after the court hearing of her rape case against TV personality Vhong Navarro at the Taguig Regional Trial Court in Taguig City on Monday. Navarro, who was arrested for the rape complaint and separate acts of lasciviousness case filed by Cornejo, attended the hearing through video conferencing. 

