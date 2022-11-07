Deniece Cornejo testifies against Vhong Navarro

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Deniece Cornejo attends hearing of case vs Vhong Navarro Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2022 07:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Deniece Cornejo emerges after the court hearing of her rape case against TV personality Vhong Navarro at the Taguig Regional Trial Court in Taguig City on Monday. Navarro, who was arrested for the rape complaint and separate acts of lasciviousness case filed by Cornejo, attended the hearing through video conferencing. Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape charge 2nd arrest warrant issued vs Vhong Navarro for rape case Read More: Vhong Navarro rape case acts of lasciviousness Deniece Cornejo Taguig Regional Trial Court rape hearing trial justice /business/11/07/22/pnp-to-inspect-fireworks-manufacturers-and-dealers/sports/11/07/22/kiefer-ravena-to-miss-fiba-window-after-dental-surgery/life/11/07/22/bb-pilipinas-not-renewing-miss-grand-franchise/business/11/07/22/musk-defends-paid-blue-badge-plans-for-twitter/entertainment/11/07/22/imee-marcos-confirms-maid-in-malacaang-sequel