2nd arrest warrant issued vs Vhong Navarro for rape case

A Taguig court has issued an arrest warrant against Vhong Navarro over the non-bailable case of rape filed by former model Deniece Cornejo — the second warrant the actor-host faced on Monday.

The warrant of arrest for the rape complaint was issued by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 Presiding Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan.

The one-page order indicated that “the bail for the release of the accused is ‘NOT BAILABLE for RAPE under Article 266-A of the RPC (Revised Penal Code) as amended by RA 8353’.”

Just in: Taguig RTC Branch 69 issues an arrest warrant for Vhong Navarro. This is the rape case filed by Deniece Cornejo separately from the acts of lasciviousness complaint.

Navarro earlier on the same day surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after the issuance of an arrest warrant for the separate acts of lasciviousness case also filed by Cornejo.

For that complaint, Branch 116 of the Taguig Metropolitan Trial Court recommended bail of P36,000.

Cornejo initially claimed Navarro raped her in her condominium unit on January 22, 2014 but later claimed she was also raped on January 17 of the same year.

The filing of both the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Navarro came after a Court of Appeals ruling in favor of Cornejo, which reversed the DOJ’s junking of all the complaints she filed against Navarro due to inconsistent statements.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News when he surrendered to the NBI on Monday, Navarro expressed frustration over the resurfacing of the cases against him that had already been dismissed.

Vhong Navarro at the NBI expressing his frustration over his case, but says he will face the complaint head on.

“Iyon ang nakakalungkot, kasi for how many years, akala namin, tapos na, patapos na. Kaya nagulat kami, na after ilang years, ito ulit, nabuhay, at parang ako pa ang nababaliktad. Ako ang biktima. Ang hirap paniwalaan,” he said.

“Ako, mula noong 2014, inilahad ko ‘yung lahat ng nangyari. Wala akong tinago, sinabi ko lahat. Alam ng Panginoon ‘yun, na nagsasabi ako ng totoo. Kaya, ngayon, ang bigat ng loob ko. Bakit ganito?”

Navarro’s case against businessman Cedric Lee, Cornejo and their companions for serious illegal detention is also being prosecuted in court while Lee and Cornejo have been convicted for grave coercion over the mauling of Navarro. — Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News