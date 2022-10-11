Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape charge

MANILA – Vhong Navarro on Tuesday did enter a plea to the rape charge filed against him over two 2014 incidents involving model Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro, who is one of the hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime,” appeared virtually before the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69. His counsel, Atty. Alma Mallonga, attended in person, as well as Cornejo and her counsel, Atty. Howard Calleja.

According to decided not to give a plea as advised by his counsel, citing the pending petition for review that their camp filed at the Supreme Court.

As a result, the court entered a "not guilty" plea for the actor.

Navarro has been detained at the National Bureau of Investigation after he surrendered following the issuance of arrest warrants against him.

Navarro had previously insisted on his innocence, telling ABS-CBN News: “Ever since na nagsimula 'to, nagsabi ako ng katotohanan. Hindi ako nagsinungaling. Consistent ako dun sa mga affidavit namin. Kumbaga, lahat kinwento ko dun. 'Di ba paulit-ulit kong sinasabi, ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko rito ay 'yung niloko ko 'yung girlfriend ko noon at ito na 'yung wife ko noon.”

Mallonga had also questioned the revival of the case eight years after the incidents happened.

"Paulit-ulit na dismissal from the Office of the City Prosecutor, by the Prosecutor-General, by the Secretary of Justice. Paulit-ulit na binasura doon sa Jan. 17 na rape kuno," the lawyer said.

"Ang tanong doon is - kung ikaw ay talagang na-rape noong Jan. 17, bakit ka pa nakipagkita noong Jan. 22? At kung sinasabi mo na hinalay ka noong Jan. 22, dahil yun ang una niyang sinasabi, bakit sa CCTV footage nakikita na ikaw ay ngumingiti at napakakalmado?” she asked.

