Earthquake aftermath in Ilocos Norte

Earthquake aftermath in Marcos, Ilocos Norte

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz, EPA-EFE

People ride past a damaged building after an earthquake in the town of Marcos, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. Government officials said at least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte and the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was closed temporarily due to damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked northern Philippines.



