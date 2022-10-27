Earthquake aftermath in Ilocos Norte

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earthquake aftermath in Marcos, Ilocos Norte Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 27 2022 12:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People ride past a damaged building after an earthquake in the town of Marcos, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday. Government officials said at least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte and the international airport in the capital city of Laoag was closed temporarily due to damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked northern Philippines. Ilang mga taga-Abra, sa tent muna natutulog pagkatapos ng lindol Various structures in Abra sustain damage due to magnitude-6.4 quake Read More: Marcos Ilocos Norte earthquake La Paz earthquake aftermath Lindol /business/10/28/22/nasdaq-drops-as-facebook-parent-meta-plunges/entertainment/10/28/22/look-sue-ramirez-cuts-hair-for-new-character/news/10/27/22/paeng-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-bicol-eastern-visayas/video/business/10/27/22/ph-shares-rally-for-fourth-day-retests-6200/sports/10/27/22/pba-devon-scott-understands-imports-are-dispensable