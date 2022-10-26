Home  >  News

Various structures in Abra sustain damage due to magnitude-6.4 quake

Posted at Oct 26 2022 11:31 PM

Various structures in the northern Philippine province of Abra were damaged by Tuesday evening’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2022
