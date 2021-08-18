NCR mobility up compared to previous ECQ's

MULTIMEDIA

Mobility up 39% despite NCR's ECQ classification

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists pass through a busy road in Sta. Ana, Manila on Wednesday as the capital region remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said Metro Manila’s mobility rate increased by 39% compared to previous ECQ implementations.