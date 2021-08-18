Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mobility up 39% despite NCR's ECQ classification

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 07:41 PM

NCR mobility up compared to previous ECQ's

Motorists pass through a busy road in Sta. Ana, Manila on Wednesday as the capital region remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said Metro Manila’s mobility rate increased by 39% compared to previous ECQ implementations. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   ECQ   enhanced community quarantine   COVID mobility   mobility  