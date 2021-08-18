Patients rest at tents outside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Aug. 18, 2021. The city government of Manila announced last Aug. 12 that the Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but said that other facilities can accommodate COVID-19 sufferers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — Metro Manila mayors made no recommendation on whether or not to extend the capital region's lockdown and left it up to the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, their representative said on Wednesday, as coronavirus infections continued to climb.

The enhanced community quarantine over Metro Manila's nearly 13 million people will lapse on Friday, Aug. 20.

While the mayors of the region's 16 cities and lone town "know what is happening on the ground," they "have to weigh both economic and health factors in our decision," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos.

"We feel it best to leave the decision to the wisdom and judgement of the IATF," he said of possible quarantine changes.



"This is a very sensitive and critical matter right now. We do not want to have any wrong decision," the official said in a virtual press conference.

He said the mayors opted not to make a recommendation on the quarantine classification after meeting on Tuesday with health experts, the interior department, economic managers, and vaccine "czar" Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

But during the meeting, he noted it was unclear if some projections on ECQ extension were based on vaccination data in July or August.

"Iyong projections medyo, siguro, aayusin pa nila," Abalos said.

(The projections, perhaps, they will need to fix first.)

Metro Manila has received from the national government around P11.25 billion in cash aid to help poor residents cope with the ECQ.



"Hindi namin alam ang magiging desisyon ng IATF. Kung ito’y ECQ, ayuda is a big issue there, kung mayroon pang pang-ayuda ang national government; I really do not know," Abalos said.

(We do not know what the decision of the IATF will be. If this is ECQ, cash aid is a big issue there, whether or not the government has enough funds for assistance.)

He said the IATF would discuss on Thursday the quarantine levels for the rest of the month, Abalos said.

Battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, the Philippines has tallied some 1.7 million infections and around 30,000 deaths. Authorities are scrambling to contain the highly contagious Delta variant linked to a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Authorities aim to immunize up to 70 million people this year to safely reopen the economy. At least 12.7 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

RELATED VIDEO: