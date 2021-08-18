Caloocan City residents booked online receive their dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Notre Dame of Greater Manila vaccination site on August 16, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 additional COVID-19 infections, with active cases exceeding 100,000 for the 4th straight day, data from the health department showed.

The day's number of new cases is the country's 15th highest daily tally since the pandemic began, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

It is also the 8th straight day that fresh infections counted over 10,000, the research unit added.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the day's relatively fewer COVID-19 cases was due to the "lower laboratory output last Monday."

Of the country's 1,776,495 total recorded coronavirus infections, 105,151 or 5.9 percent are active, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

The positivity rate is at 23.4 percent, based from samples received from 46,644 individuals on Monday.

There were also 161 new deaths, the highest in 3 days, raising the total number of fatalities to 30,623.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed by 11,628 to 1,640,721, accounting for 92.4 percent of the country's cumulative total cases.

Nine laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.