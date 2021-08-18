Not guinea pigs: FDA blasts claims on vaccine toxicity

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday disputed claims that COVID-19 vaccines being used in the Philippines and around the world are harmful to the human body.



“Wala pong katotohanan yung toxicity ng bakuna dahil yan po ang unang-unang tinetest sa phase 1 pa lamang,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in an ABS-CBN TeleRadyo interview.

(There is no truth to that because toxicity of vaccines is tested during Phase 1 of the clinical trial.)

"Kapag naman nakikita nating umaabot ng phase 3 at may EUA, yung toxicity d'yan sigurado na nating na wala,” he added.

(When a vaccine reaches phase 3 and has an EUA, we can be assured that it is not toxic.)

He said Filipinos are not guinea pigs and that clinical trials are ongoing.

“Hindi naman tayo ang unang gumamit nito...Apat na bilyon na ng mga tao sa mundo ang nabakunahan. Hindi po clinical trials ito. This is a public health measure para matigil ang ating COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

(We were not the first one to use this...Four billion people around the world have been vaccinated. These are not clinical trials. This is a public health measure to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Department of Health last week condemned health professionals who claim that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to the public and slammed “irresponsible” media outlets that give them platforms.

The DOH issued the statement after a certain Dr. Romeo Quijano claimed in an interview that COVID-19 vaccines allegedly produce toxins inside the human body.

As of August 15, a total of 27,806,881 doses of vaccines have been administered in the Philippines.

But Domingo said there are people who still contract the virus or experience breakthrough infection especially if they did not complete the 2 doses of vaccination.

“Pero pag nakumpleto na ang bakuna talaga mas lalo pong kumokonti, nababawasan yung nagkaka-COVID. Karamihan mga mild lamang ang symptoms pero doon po sa incompletely vaccinated meron din pong nagkakaroon ng moderate to severe po,” he said.

(Once they are fully vaccinated the number of those getting COVID is reduced. Most would experience mild symptoms but may experience moderate to severe symptoms if they are incompletely vaccinated.)

Meanwhile, Domingo said experts continue to study the need to administer booster shots in the Philippines as the priority is still to vaccinate the population.

“As of last week, ang recommendation ay wag munang mag booster shot kasi wala pa namang 6 months since nag start tayo, nagkaroon tayo ng fully vaccinated. Yung mga health workers na nauna April pa natanggap yung second dose nila so medyo maaga pa to consider the booster shots.

(As of last week, the recommendation is not to give booster shot because it has not been 6 months since we started and had fully-vaccinated people. The health workers who were first inoculated had their second dose in April so its too early to consider booster shots.)

RELATED VIDEO: