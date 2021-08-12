MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday condemned health professionals who claim that COVID-19 vaccines are harmful to the public and slammed "irresponsible" media outlets that give them platforms.

The DOH issued a statement after a certain Dr. Romeo Quijano claimed in an interview that COVID-19 vaccines allegedly produces toxins inside the human body.

"The DOH condemns health professionals who have been spreading false information regarding life-saving interventions such as COVID-19 vaccines," the DOH said.

"It is especially irresponsible as the country continues to face the threat of the more infectious Delta variant," the statement read.

The agency reiterated that there is a "growing number of real-world evidence" showing that "COVID-19 vaccines have led to significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated individuals."

"Despite increases in COVID-19 cases in these countries, the same rate of increase is NOT seen in hospitalizations and deaths," the DOH said.

"It is likewise irresponsible for media outlets to allow such professionals to use their platforms to spread baseless information."

The Philippines, as of Aug. 11, has fully inoculated at least 12 million people.

Some 14.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administered as first shots, since the the vaccination drive kicked off in March.

The country is hoping to vaccinate at least 70.8 million people to attain herd immunity against COVID-19.

