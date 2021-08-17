Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers ask for alms as ECQ in NCR remains Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2021 06:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jeepney drivers whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the pandemic ask for alms from motorists in Barangay Pansol, Balara in Quezon City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for using only a little over 1 percent of the P5.58 billion funds earmarked for its Service Contracting Program for public utility drivers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. COA: LTFRB di ginamit ang perang pang-ayuda sana sa mga tsuper Read More: coronavirus COVID19 alms aid jeepney drivers ECQ enhanced community quarantine tsuper ayuda /spotlight/08/17/21/internet-access-main-challenge-for-ph-teachers-study/overseas/08/17/21/indonesia-arrests-5-in-decapitated-elephant-case/news/08/17/21/mga-frontliner-sa-ospital-ng-binan-dumadaing/business/08/17/21/philippine-e-commerce-seen-growing-faster-than-forecast/sports/08/17/21/20-years-ago-i-was-ugas-muses-pacquiao