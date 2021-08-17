MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers ask for alms as ECQ in NCR remains

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the pandemic ask for alms from motorists in Barangay Pansol, Balara in Quezon City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for using only a little over 1 percent of the P5.58 billion funds earmarked for its Service Contracting Program for public utility drivers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.